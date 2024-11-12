Further warnings add fuel to fire that social care needs fundamental reform
There is clearly a need for a rethink on social care funding. Campaigners have been calling for reform of the sector for many years now and the Budget did not come close to addressing the underlying concerns.
If anything, increases in the National Living Wage (NLW) and employers’ national insurance (NI) are likely to only absorb additional £1.3bn of funding announced by the Government.
The Independent Care Group (ICG) is already calling on providers, the sector workforce and the public to sign a petition asking the Government to exempt social care from the rise in employer’s national insurance.
Not only that but there is a real concern that many councils could end up missing out on the additional funding.
The Government announced that only £600m of the new £1.3bn in funding will be allocated via the social care grant, recognising the most severe spending pressures facing councils are in adults and children’s social care, with £700m set aside for a ‘targeted deprivation-based approach’.
This could mean social care authorities in county and rural areas receive hundreds of millions less funding.
When local authorities are running out of money to pay for social care and an ageing population is only increasing demand, there is a need for a radical change in approach.
The reality is that the failure to fix social care will only continue to hinder frontline care across the NHS.
