Further warnings add fuel to fire that social care needs fundamental reform

As the dust settles on the Government’s Budget, it is clear that Labour has not grabbed the issue of social care by the horns. In fact, it has potentially left councils even more at risk of facing further financial misery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is clearly a need for a rethink on social care funding. Campaigners have been calling for reform of the sector for many years now and the Budget did not come close to addressing the underlying concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If anything, increases in the National Living Wage (NLW) and employers’ national insurance (NI) are likely to only absorb additional £1.3bn of funding announced by the Government.

The Independent Care Group (ICG) is already calling on providers, the sector workforce and the public to sign a petition asking the Government to exempt social care from the rise in employer’s national insurance.

Social care reform is greatly needed. PA: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Not only that but there is a real concern that many councils could end up missing out on the additional funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government announced that only £600m of the new £1.3bn in funding will be allocated via the social care grant, recognising the most severe spending pressures facing councils are in adults and children’s social care, with £700m set aside for a ‘targeted deprivation-based approach’.

This could mean social care authorities in county and rural areas receive hundreds of millions less funding.

When local authorities are running out of money to pay for social care and an ageing population is only increasing demand, there is a need for a radical change in approach.