Gaps in the safeguarding of local green spaces need to be addressed by North Yorkshire Council - Jan Arger

This means that all future decisions about what new development gets built where (housing, community facilities, infrastructure and energy installations etc.), including their impacts on local green spaces and the wider countryside, will be determined with reference to this Plan.

Moving from this first draft to an approved final Local Plan document will take several year but now is a hugely important opportunity to influence what the Local Plan includes and how rural communities and the North Yorkshire countryside will look for many years to come.

The Council’s Issues & Options (I&O) documents which make up this part of the consultation run to literally 100s of pages but to assist members of the public in responding, we here at countryside charity CPRE North and East Yorkshire, with the help of our planning consultant, have conducted an in-depth review and produced a short report. We are passionate about and work for a thriving and beautiful countryside for everyone.

Jan Arger is the chair of CPRE North and East Yorkshire.

Our key critique of the North Yorkshire Council I&O document is that it lacks substance and ambition on climate change and nature emergencies.

We have also noticed apparent gaps in the safeguarding of local green spaces, productive agricultural land and the immediate surroundings of ‘protected landscapes’ such as the Yorkshire Dales and North York Moors National Parks.

So our priority policy ‘asks’ of the Council are therefore on climate change, that all new development should be constructed to ‘net zero carbon’ standard and include roof-mounted solar and air source heat pumps to provide energy efficient homes for people and reduce the need for ground-mounted solar farms.

Included should be extensive tree canopy coverage to provide cooling for residents, habitat for wildlife as well as being a great natural way to ‘capture’ carbon. When it comes to nature, all new major developments should fulfil a 20-30 per cent ‘biodiversity net gain’ requirement, which is above the current ineffectual 10 per cent national minimum standard because it does not reflect the reality of nature degradation in the UK. We also want to see the apparent gaps closed up by clear policies which protect the immediate and wider setting of our protected landscapes - including the Yorkshire Dales and North York Moors National Parks and our National Landscapes in the Howardian Hills, Nidderdale and Forest of Bowland (formerly AONBs) - thereby safeguarding our local natural heritage and nationally valued landscapes for future generations. And ‘Best and Most Versatile’ (BMV) agricultural land, which are important for our food security and the rural economy. Small local green spaces – which are so valued by local communities.

The retention of Green Belt land is also vital as it acts as a buffer around towns and cities; this gives valued access to the ‘countryside next door’ for those in urban areas and protects the open countryside from unchecked urban expansion.

The Government has introduced a new ‘Grey Belt’ term which refers to poorer quality land in the Green Belt which “could” now be released in “exceptional circumstances”.

CPRE thinks this might be a workable option for delivering more homes but care needs to be taken in policy drafting to avoid creating loopholes that can be exploited.

We’re asking people to support our ‘asks’ and make their views count by responding to North Yorkshire Council’s consultation before midnight on July 15.

People can do this in one of two ways. By viewing the Council’s I&O document online and submitting comments through North Yorkshire Council’s consultation portal at https://northyorks-consult.objective.co.uk/kse/.

Or, by viewing the I&O document at one of the Council’s offices or libraries and sending comments by post to: Planning Policy and Place Team, North Yorkshire Council, County Hall, Northallerton, DL7 8AD.

The consultation takes the form of council-posed numbered questions on a range of issues and when responding people must make it clear which of the council’s ‘questions’ each comment relates to. If it is not clear, the council will not be able to take your comment into account. To help, we have included the Council’s question numbers in the report available on our website: https://www.cpreney.org.uk.

People’s comments must be submitted online or, if by post, received no later than midnight on July 15.