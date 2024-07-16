Gareth Southgate leaves as England manager with his head held high after a transformative stint
Gareth Southgate is one of those few managers. The bitter disappointment of Sunday’s defeat in the Euros final has still not subsided but that should not tarnish what has been a remarkable tenure as England manager for Southgate.
When he took on the job, England were in the doldrums. Even decorated managers from abroad had been unable to shake the national team out of its slumber. But Southgate not only took England to back-to-back Euros finals, he also restored the nation’s pride in the team.
Southgate leaves the England team in a far better place than the one that he inherited and therefore his reign was nothing short of a success.
