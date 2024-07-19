Gareth Southgate may have fallen short in his quest for glory but he was a leader through and through - Daxa Patel

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The opponents Spain were the better side and they deserved to win. I had the flag up as I knew England needed all the luck in the world, but we were not ready yet to hold the trophy, so the wait goes on.

Gareth Southgate has proven to be a great leader and though he leaves as manager for the England team, he should feel proud of his achievements. He made the team believe in the dream that one day they will win, which is a huge mind shift. He was criticised for not bringing on the substitutes on the field early, but he was making difficult calculations. His team clearly love him as do many of the football fans, but after eight years, four tournaments, and no trophy, though I am gutted to see Gareth Southgate resign, I believe he has made the right call.

Pundits are now discussing who will succeed him and there seems to be a general agreement that an English born manager is needed. Now what does it mean to be English born? If he or she has the Britishness, pride, skills, and hunger to dream big, and help the England squad achieve success at the highest level they will fit the bill. Names are already being mentioned but if Sarina Wiegman were English, I would want her in the job, or Leah Williamson, the Lionesses captain as she knows how to win. I would want the FA to keep an open mind; it does not need to be a man.

Jude Bellingham and Gareth Southgate. Bellingham has described departing England boss Gareth Southgate as “easily one of the best coaches in the history of the national team” after he stepped down from the role. PIC: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Along with the resignation of a well-liked football manager, we also heard of the resignation of the Welsh Labour leader, Vaughan Gething who quit as Welsh First minister, after just four months in this top job. The controversy surrounding the acceptance of a campaign donation from a businessperson convicted may be politically motivated. His statement to the Senedd was emotional and to me he seems a man of integrity but perhaps a bit naïve, like our former Prime Minister. It happens that the pressures of the top job means even if one is really committed, critics will want to undermine, again taking the top leaders’ job is a difficult calculation which carries risks of being unpopular.

At the weekend we heard of the assignation attempt of the former President of the USA. I am not a fan of his, but what happened was not warranted. Having been officially nominated as the Republican presidential candidate he talks of reuniting his country, but my cynical head says a leopard does not change its spot. I hope I am proved wrong as America needs to get this right.

A good leader should not only inspire absolute belief in their team, but should also have a professional, calm, gentle and cool manner about them which Gareth Southgate seems to have in abundance. It is a testament that his team wanted him to stay. This man for certain is a class act and should leave with his head held high.

It was saddening to hear about the death of the young man Jay Slater, at only age nineteen. My heart goes out to his parents who were desperate to find him for the past four weeks.

Putting all the news into context we all are dealing with our own daily challenges, and often deal with this on our own. I found a big open wound on the chest of my majestic German Shepherd which after an emergency vet consultation, I now know is steccolous hotspot or an acute moist dermatitis more common in double coated dogs.

We all sometimes must make difficult choices, sometimes we find ourselves at our wits end and sometimes we come close to a personal Tsunami, but each occasion brings us closer to who we really are meant to be.

Life's challenges often bring unexpected trials, and it is in these moments that true leadership is tested. Leadership calculations are not always precise. There are times when, despite our best intentions and efforts, our decisions lead to unforeseen consequences. It is during such difficult situations that valuable lessons emerge, shaping our growth and resilience.

Consider the recent experiences that inspired me. The wound on my German Shepherd, requiring immediate and intensive care, mirrors the unpredictable nature of life. My response, despite the stress, reflects a readiness to address the issue head-on and adapt to the needs of the moment. Similarly, the resignation of the England football coach after a long tenure shows a calculated decision based on reflection and the recognition of a pivotal point in his career. His departure, even amidst loss, could inspire others to understand that leadership sometimes means stepping back for the greater good.

These challenges underscore the essence of inspirational leadership: the ability to learn and grow when faced with adversity. By embracing these moments, leaders can cultivate empathy, resilience, and a forward-looking mindset, inspiring others to do the same.