Getting long-term sick parents back to work would be beneficial on multiple fronts

Getting the long-term sick back into work would be beneficial on multiple fronts to both individuals and society.

It would help kick start a faltering economy, while improving the lives of those who find themselves stuck on a conveyor belt of misery. For those who are parents, it would also improve the life chances of their children.

That is why the latest research by the Action for Children charity needs to be taken into careful consideration.

The charity found that not getting the treatment people need from the NHS is the top barrier for almost a quarter of parents currently on welfare support who think they could return to employment in future.

A sign for the National Health Service (NHS). PIC: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

This is why it is imperative that the crisis in the NHS is resolved. Too many people awaiting treatment is clearly a drag on the economy and an inhibitor to many people living fulfilling lives, where they are working and improving their family’s fortunes.

Working parents could act as positive role models to their children, spurring them onto hopefully better careers.

The research comes as it was reported Chancellor Rachel Reeves will seek to make around £3bn of cuts to welfare over the next four years by restricting access to sickness benefits.

