Getting rid of stamp duty on buying a house would be wasteful and ineffective - Andy Brown

Few measures could be more certain to cause more harm than good. The policy wouldn’t create any more houses. Buyers would simply be able to pay more to buy a house. There would be an increase in demand and no increase in supply.

Any economist worth listening to will tell you that only leads to one thing. Prices would go up. So the policy would punch a big hole in government finances in order to help house sellers whilst doing nothing for house buyers. The policy is wasteful and ineffective.

Labour’s big idea is different. They want to ditch much of the legislation that they think is holding back house building so that we get a rapid increase in the supply of homes.

Houses under construction. PIC: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

It is a policy that pays far too much attention to the views of housing developers and far too little to the realities on the ground for those trying to afford a good quality home.

The key causes of failure to build the right homes in the right places at an affordable price is not that we have legislation that protects our green spaces.

It is that most developers will do whatever will bring the biggest profit for their shareholders. That isn’t always the same thing as what people need.

It is, for instance, surprisingly profitable for a developer to do nothing at all with a piece of land that has secured planning permission. Sometimes it is financially better to hold onto land and watch it increase in value without taking the risk of actually building anything.

Since 2015 over 1.2 million planning permissions have been granted for homes that have not been built. The way to deal with this is to strengthen planning legislation by removing those permissions and thus the profitable book value if no homes are built within a reasonable timescale. As things stand the standard rule is that building must commence within three years. All that has to happen is for a bit of clearance to take place on site and then the permission lasts forever.

There are another 700,000 plus homes which are used occasionally as second homes. Many of these are in much sought after locations where locals really struggle to afford to buy or rent on local salaries. Buying a nice holiday home in Whitby or the Dales can be afforded out of spare change by an investment banker with money stashed away in a bitcoin account in the Cayman Islands. The locals simply can’t compete.

That problem could be eased by raising taxes on second homes. It would also help to tax Air BNBs and unoccupied properties. There aren’t many ways of raising a lot of revenue whilst doing good. This is one of them. The focus needs to be on first homes. There isn’t a lot of point in building new ones if they aren’t affordable for locals.

Which brings me to one of the other big ideas being discussed by the government. They have decided to drastically cut the requirement to build what are called affordable homes whenever a new large estate of housing is constructed.

Affordable homes have been one of the few helpful features of recent housing policy because developers are required to provide a proportion of housing that is more affordable within most schemes. That can result in up to 40 per cent of new homes being offered at more reasonable prices. Better still many go to housing associations or even local councils to be rented out responsibly.

That mix of some social housing within a private estate has often proved highly successful and has made a bit of a dent in the crisis of affordability. Now Labour seems to want to scrap these schemes because the developers have told them they can’t make profits and meet the affordability targets.

As it happens developers have been making those profits very successfully under the existing rules and there already exist exemptions for difficult sites like brownfield locations which can’t be made profitable if affordable homes are included.

So scrapping the obligation for affordable homes is utterly unnecessary. It is also utterly unhelpful. Even the mention of the possibility that the obligation might be dropped will lead every developer in the country to think long and hard about whether to wait and do nothing in case the later rules are more generous.

In place of these daft ideas that do more harm than good there is one simple principle that needs to be followed in developing a good housing policy. What do people need? One big part of the answer to that is good quality council houses.

It is time to stop selling off these homes at hefty discounts and not replacing them. It is time to let local councils borrow and build for need and then retain those assets so they can provide secure homes for their local community. Need should drive policy not greed.