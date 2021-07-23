Good luck to Team Yorkshire at Tokyo Olympics – The Yorkshire Post says

Yorkshire's team pursuit cyclist Ed Clancy will seek a fourth successive gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

A year late, it will take place in an empty stadium as Covid – and myriad controversies – overshadow this global celebration of sport and its ability to inspire.

The Games also promise to be the ultimate test for competitors who have faced countless additional obstacles just to make it to the start-line after years of endeavour and sacrifice. For many, the chance to go for gold will be a life-affirming moment.

And as Team GB is inundated with good luck messages, this newspaper is proud – on behalf of the whole county – to send its best wishes to the Yorkshire contingent who are ready and waiting to take on allcomers.

Rower Mohamed Sbihi hopes his selection as the first practising Muslim to carry the Union Jack at an Olympic Games opening ceremony will inspire more children who share his faith to take up sport.

Even if these are not the Games that they envisaged, the allure of the Olympics will not only define the lives of athletes, but shape the futures of all those who become inspired by such sporting endeavour as they watch the drama unfold on TV.

We wish them all the best in the world.

