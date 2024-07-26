Good luck to Yorkshire’s 35 medal hopefuls as they carry on this region’s proud Olympic legacy
It was also a particular proud time for Yorkshire. The region had discovered its stride in the sporting arena.
If Yorkshire had been a country competing at the Olympics, it would have finished 12th in the medals table, with seven gold, two silver and three bronzes. There isn’t a street corner not adorned with a gold letterbox, the joke went.
While this year’s games are taking place on the other side of the Channel, that does not mean that the region should not be looking to build on its Olympic legacy.
And the whole region will be cheering on all 35 of Yorkshire’ medal hopefuls. They won’t just be competing for medals but also carrying the region’s proud Olympic legacy with them.
The attacks on France’s rail networks will be a concern but they will not undermine the Olympic spirit that comes with the games.
Beyond these games there needs to be a renewed focus on grassroots sports in this country. Many Olympic sports have seen their funding programmes cut.
That not only puts the Olympic legacy at risk but also has consequences for general health and wellbeing.
It would be a great shame if sport was to become the preserve of the privileged and those without the means were to be excluded. As one of the great joys of the 2012 Olympic games was the diversity of competitors.
