Government failings on social care exposed again - The Yorkshire Post says

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak. Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.

It is a disgraceful state of affairs when some of the most vulnerable people in society are denied the care they need – and the dignity they deserve – because of chronic underfunding of the system.

And the situation in our region is even worse than the national picture, with IPPR North today revealing that our disabled people each receive £2,736 less than those in the south, which is grossly unfair.

Such a discrepancy cannot possibly be justified, and surely makes life all the more difficult for those in need.

It is utterly unacceptable that the elderly and those with the most profound care requirements in Yorkshire are regarded as being less deserving of help than their counterparts elsewhere in the country.

The scale of the wider crisis is underlined by a second report, from the Institute of Health and Social Care Management, which says its members are being forced to turn down requests for care because of staff shortages.

This newspaper has for years highlighted the plight of our most vulnerable residents, and exposed the shameful inequalities in care funding.

Now, more than ever, there must be urgent action by the Government to address the care crisis.

So far, Boris Johnson’s record on this has been dismal.

He came to office more than two years ago promising that there was a plan to fix the crisis.

There is no evidence that any such plan exists, and the country is still awaiting a long- promised green paper on the future of care and how it is to be funded.

Whatever proposals are eventually brought forward, one thing is crystal clear – the inequalities in funding between north and south must end.