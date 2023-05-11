Government had no choice but to nationalise TransPennine Express services - The Yorkshire Post says

The decision to nationalise train services run by TransPennine Express is the right call, even if it has come after years’ of misery suffered by passengers across the North of England.

Parts of the region have been left isolated as a result of the shoddy service provided by TransPennine Express.

It has been cancelling more trains than any other operator. TransPennine Express cancelled the equivalent of 16.9 per cent of services in the four weeks to the end of March, analysis of figures from the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) shows.

Every passenger that has had to endure the misery of having to travel on a TransPennine Express service will be glad to see the back of the operator.

'Parts of the region have been left isolated as a result of the shoddy service provided by TransPennine Express'. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

While the Transport Secretary Mark Harper is right to caution that Government control is not a “silver bullet” and problems won’t be solved overnight, the bar has been set so low that the Government would need to really fumble handling of the franchise as Operator of Last Resort (OLR).

And in the long-run, there’s no reason why these train services cannot be run efficiently while also being profitable.

The next contract needs to be awarded to a company that is willing to invest in the franchise and put passengers at the heart of their business strategy.

The move vindicates all those who long called for the failing operator to be pushed into a siding, including this newspaper. The Yorkshire Post was dismayed for the passengers who suffered as a result of a persistently poor service.