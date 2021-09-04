Government needs to wake up over delivery shortage - The Yorkshire Post says

Pic: Scott Merrylees.

They might also have noticed an absence of action by the Government to address this.

The combination of foreign-born drivers going home after Brexit and staff absences caused by Covid-19 has placed supply networks under extreme stress, with retail chains already warning that this could result in even worse shortages in the shops at Christmas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet the Government’s response to pleas from the industry for help, including allowing the temporary recruitment of drivers from abroad, has been at best sluggish.

This is not good enough. Today’s call by Labour’s shadow business secretary – and former leader – Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband for a minister to take charge of the problems is well-made and timely.

Mr Miliband is right when he says that without action, the supply problems will grow worse.

He is also correct to point out that the Government is choosing to ignore warnings from industry that serious economic damage may result from firms being unable to hire skilled staff or obtain raw materials.

The Government should heed his warning.

The country cannot be allowed to drift into economic difficulties as a result of inaction.

There is clearly a growing problem with recruitment, and Mr Miliband’s suggestion of a taskforce to help get more people into training will undoubtedly be welcomed by businesses.