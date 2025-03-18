Government policy and a failure to support farming could leave us with empty pastures and derelict buildings - Andrew Vine

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This chilling scenario of farms going bust is not far-fetched.

Farming increasingly feels like an industry under sustained assault from all sides – from politicians who don’t understand it or are actively hostile, from economic factors beyond farmers’ control and even from the changing climate which has delivered the wettest 18 months on record, ruining crops.

Blow after blow has rained down on farmers in recent months. The Labour government has made enemies of them and the rural communities of which they are a vital part for no good reason, in the process kicking the legs out from an industry essential to Britain having enough food.

Farmers protest in Whitehall, London, over the changes to inheritance tax (IHT) rules. PIC: James Manning/PA Wire

First it was changes to inheritance tax which will bankrupt family farms. Then it was closing the nature-friendly subsidies scheme, which makes it impossible for many farmers to plan for the future.

And the future may become even more precarious for some farms because of the government giving wide-ranging powers to seize land for re-wilding to Natural England, a body which is unelected, unaccountable, and unlike farmers is free of commercial pressures.

Taken together with rising prices for feed, fuel and machinery, these policy decisions amount to a serious undermining of agriculture that could result in the worst consequences for farms since the foot-and-mouth crisis of almost a quarter of a century ago.

The plight of farmers was underlined by a disturbing report from the Food, Farming and Countryside Commission last week, which found that their average income over the past five years has been only £32,272.

That is a figure not much above the average income in Yorkshire of about £30,000. For these very modest earnings, farmers work from dawn to dusk for 365 days a year, shouldering the huge responsibilities of putting food on the nation’s tables and looking after the natural environment.

The commission found that falling prices for farm produce has depressed incomes, as has the dominance of supermarkets over what is paid for it, and had a stark warning for the country: “This version of cheapness is expensive. The real price is being paid in people’s health, in farming communities, by our wildlife, air and waterways, and in Britain’s ability to feed itself in the long run.”

When inflation is taken into account, farmers’ earnings have not increased since the 1970s, which is utterly astonishing and should give pause to ministers blithely taking decisions about agriculture when they quite obviously know next to nothing about it.

The degree of their ignorance was revealed last month when it emerged that hopelessly outdated data was being used for strategic planning about the future of agriculture.

In some cases, information about land values and productivity dated back to the 1940s. It is inconceivable that similarly archaic material would be used when planning for any other industry – or public service – but the fact it remains part of the thinking about farming points to how little importance the government attaches to it.

Ever since changes to inheritance tax on family farms were announced in the budget, farmers have insisted that they will not be able to pay heavy new bills without selling off land.

The commission’s findings on their incomes confirms that, yet there is still an obstinate refusal by the government to acknowledge they have got this issue as wrong as it is possible to get it.

Even the government’s own figures point towards a disaster in the making, with Defra estimating two-thirds of family farms will be badly affected by tax bills. And the independent Office for Budget Responsibility has cast doubt on the Chancellor’s estimate of how much it will raise for the exchequer.

Since the government came to power, it has failed to do a single thing to support British farming.

On the contrary, it has jeopardised its future. Farmers themselves and even supermarkets have warned of the risks ahead, of reliance on volatile international markets to keep the shelves stocked and mass bankruptcies in the countryside.