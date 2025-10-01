Government policy is threatening Britain’s reputation for world-class higher education - Kaitlyn Beattie-Zarb

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is just a shame the UK government seems to disagree.

I come from the land down under, hailing from a little town on the edge of the outback in regional Australia. Out there, the reputation of the UK is one of historic castles, an ancient royal family, and most importantly - a world-class higher education system. After my gap year plans went awry during the pandemic, I applied to the University of York in 2021.

Despite never having visited God’s own county, York’s fame had reached me. Paired with a Russell Group university, which offered the degree of my dreams. I never needed much convincing.

Yorks Minster dominates the skyline with Ledal Bridge. PIC: Tony Johnson

When we discuss the role of international students, we often forget the weight of the choices we make. Some students sacrifice almost everything to take up these sought-after opportunities. There is the obvious financial toll, the stress of financing such an expensive degree is not one that students and families undertake lightly. But add to this the emotional toll, the inability to see family and friends, often for years on end; the stress of navigating visas; the challenges of studying in an entirely new education system, and the endless undertones of homesickness; and that’s even if you are a native English speaker. Such impactful decisions are never made on a whim, and remain deeply informed choices, balancing the world-class reputation of a university against the personal sacrifices.

Simply put, - international students understand the value of the degree they are pursuing even before their first steps on British soil. So why, it seems, doesn’t this government?

The lack of support by politicians for universities and their international students has left me stumped.

A new economic report, co-comissioned by the University of York, lays the potential impacts of this bare, it shows that a proposed 6 per cent levy on international fees would not just deter thousands of brilliant students from coming here, but could have a significant knock-on effect on the home students the levy pretends to help. The report predicts the policy could result in over 30,000 fewer university places for UK students in the first year alone.

For Yorkshire, the impact would be dire. The report’s modelling shows nearby constituencies in Leeds and Sheffield would be among the ten hardest hit in the country, each losing an average of £40m in economic activity every single year. That’s less spending in local shops, fewer jobs and a direct hit on the region’s prosperity.

I have adored every element of my time in Yorkshire. The welcome I received and the knowledge and opportunities I have gained is something I will carry with me for the rest of my life. This is how universities contribute to the UK’s soft power, by creating a global network of brilliant people who go home forever feeling warmly towards this country. This proposed levy puts that incredible network at risk.

Rather than attempting to understand the thinking behind such attacks on higher education and international students, I instead want to issue a wholehearted plea. As we continue to discuss how international students come to the UK, please do not forget why they do.