Government’s independent schools policy is going to lead to more closures like Fulneck School in Pudsey - Lord Caine

My silence on the issue ended, however, during a debate in the House of Lords last Wednesday on Government legislation that will, on top of the VAT hit, remove business rates relief from independent schools. This will, of course, add significantly to their costs, and was opposed by Conservative peers and many others across the House.

What prompted me to intervene was the tragic announcement that Fulneck School in Pudsey – founded in 1753 during the reign of King George II – is to close its doors for good in September. For over 270 years, Fulneck has been renowned across Yorkshire and far beyond for its academic rigour and the quality of the education it provides. That will now end.

Fulneck is, of course part of a Moravian settlement in Pudsey, which includes a grade I listed chapel and many other listed buildings. It is a unique part of the heritage of Leeds and the broader West Riding of Yorkshire, as I still prefer to call it. With the closure of the school a significant element of this will be lost forever.

The Moravian settlement and the home of Fulneck School in Pudsey. PIC: Tony Johnson

Notable former pupils have included the great Liberal Prime Minister, HH Asquith, William Latrobe who designed the Capitol Building in Washington DC, the suffragette, Elizabeth Wolstenholme Elmy and, of course the late Dame Diana Rigg. A more recent product of Fulneck, who happens to be one of my closest friends, contacted me on hearing the news and described it as ‘devastating’.

As I made clear in my contribution in the Lords, I am not arguing that the closure of one school can solely be blamed on the imposition of VAT or the ending of business rates relief. Indeed, the statement issued by Fulneck referenced a decline in pupil numbers over a number of years, a widespread problem, in addition to ‘rising operational costs’.

The broader point is, however, clear. For many small, independent schools that have been struggling to remain viable and stay open in recent years, the policies currently being pursued by the Labour Government are likely the straw that breaks them.

It is mistaken simply to equate the independent sector with the likes of the famous public schools, such as Eton, Harrow and Rugby. These are not typical. In fact, schools in the independent sector tend to be small, with 40 per cent having fewer than 100 pupils. Many offer specialist education, for example in music and the arts, that is not readily available in the state sector. Significant numbers offer scholarships and bursaries for pupils from less well-off backgrounds, or work in partnership with local state schools. Around 130,000 pupils with special educational needs and disabilities, a very vulnerable group of children, are educated in the independent sector.

All of this is now under threat. Most independent schools are not the wealthy establishments of myth. The majority operate on tight annual budgets, without significant endowments. As a result, they are extremely exposed to financial shocks, such as those now being imposed upon them by the Government. Most will not be able to absorb the additional costs without cutting services or raising fees, with the burden falling on parents who are not wealthy but who work tirelessly and save to do the best for their children.

While it is too early to give a precise assessment, early indications about the consequences of the Government’s attack on the independent sector give huge cause for concern. For this school year, the drop in numbers educated in the independent sector is already three times higher than the Government predicted.

That fall alone will cost £92m in state pupil funding, more than the Government will raise from business rates on independent schools. Since the budget last October, over 40 schools have closed or announced planned closure, including now, of course, Fulneck. The Government claims that the imposition of VAT and business rates will help to fund state schools. Yet even on the most optimistic projections of the revenue that this will raise, it would only be enough to fund half of one teacher per state school in England.

As a result of the closure of Fulneck, nearly 300 pupils will now have to be educated elsewhere; many, presumably, will have to find places within the state sector. The impact will also be felt by future generations who will no longer have access to this historic school.

Fulneck, of course, these days lies within the parliamentary constituency of Leeds West and Pudsey, which is represented by the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves. In coming weeks and months she might well find herself very busy helping a number of her constituents find alternative education for their children.