Government’s VAT on private schools could heap more pressure on state education
The policy is likely to have a worse impact in this region than London and the South. Three historic independent schools - Fulneck School, Queen Margaret's School For Girls, and Moorlands School - in the region announcing their closure is clearly an unwelcome trend.
In fact Moorlands and Queen Margaret’s specifically blamed Labour’s tax raid on private school fees, among a number of factors.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the change of policy on VAT and scrapping business rates relief would “provide the highest quality of support and teaching that” state school pupils deserve.
No one is refuting that state schools need more support. A lot of the parents who end up sending their children to private schools would happily send them to state schools instead. However, they choose to do so because they want the best for their children. The optics of these closures are not good for the Government, those wanting the best for their children should not be made to suffer.
And charging private schools VAT is not going to fix the issues in state school classrooms. If anything, there’s a danger that it could have the opposite effect.
Private schools are a pressure release valve on the state education system. If more and more of them close, then the demand will only increase on state schools. The additional strain of the closures could have serious consequences for the education system.
