Government’s VAT on private schools could heap more pressure on state education

The Government’s decision to subject private schools to VAT has already had a devastating impact on many families. While a lot of the emphasis is on the school, it is important to remember that the lives of young children are being turned upside down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The policy is likely to have a worse impact in this region than London and the South. Three historic independent schools - Fulneck School, Queen Margaret's School For Girls, and Moorlands School - in the region announcing their closure is clearly an unwelcome trend.

In fact Moorlands and Queen Margaret’s specifically blamed Labour’s tax raid on private school fees, among a number of factors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the change of policy on VAT and scrapping business rates relief would “provide the highest quality of support and teaching that” state school pupils deserve.

Fulneck School in Pudsey. PIC: Tony Johnson

No one is refuting that state schools need more support. A lot of the parents who end up sending their children to private schools would happily send them to state schools instead. However, they choose to do so because they want the best for their children. The optics of these closures are not good for the Government, those wanting the best for their children should not be made to suffer.

And charging private schools VAT is not going to fix the issues in state school classrooms. If anything, there’s a danger that it could have the opposite effect.