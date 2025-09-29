GP concerns over plans to end the 8am scramble could become another headache for the Government

The Government has rightly come in for criticism for its various missteps since Labour came to power last year. Its failure to tackle the migrant boat crisis, failing to deliver an uplift in living standards and heaping misery on hard working farmers, just to name a few.

However, when it comes to the NHS, the Health Secretary Wes Streeting has moved quickly to at least start addressing some of the problems. Resolving disputes with unions, delivering more hospital appointments and putting the emphasis back on delivery for patients.

But the Government needs to be cautious with the recovery plan sitting on incredibly precarious foundations. The British Medical Association (BMA) giving the Health Secretary 48 hours to act and avoid going into dispute with GPs over online access plans is an example of this.

GP surgeries in England will be required to keep their online consultation tool open for the duration of their working hours for non-urgent appointment requests, medication queries and admin requests. This is part of attempts to end the 8am scramble for appointments on the phone.

A doctor holding a stethoscope. PIC: Lynne Cameron/PA Wire

Putting an end to the scramble would be welcomed by frustrated patients. Action on GP appointments is long overdue. But the Government needs to be careful that its policy doesn’t create issues elsewhere. The BMA believes that safeguards have not been put in place and a lack of additional staff “hospital-style waiting lists in general practice”.