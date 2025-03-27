GPs must provide face-to-face appointments alongside remote consultations - Stephen Kinnock

When people are asked what their top priority for the NHS is, the chances are they will say, ‘fix general practice’ because GPs are the front door to our national health service. They are the first port of call for millions of people, and they perform a vital service by delivering care in communities across our country.

GPs must provide face-to-face appointments, alongside remote consultations. Online services must always be provided in addition to, rather than as a replacement for, in-person consultations.

Patients have a right to request a face-to-face appointment and practices must make every effort to meet their preference unless there are good clinical reasons to the contrary, such as in cases where the patient tests positive for an infectious disease.

There are clear benefits to attending an appointment in person. GPs pick up cues from body language and foster a more personal relationship with their patients and that is important if we are to bring back the family doctor.

A GP at their desk. PIC: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Last year, GPs delivered 380 million appointments throughout England. Two thirds of those were in person.

It is possible that, in some practices, defaulting to remote appointments was a temporary and necessary measure during the pandemic, but in some cases, that may have become a habit that has become difficult to shake.

Let us be clear that this is not the fault of GPs per se; it is the fault of the last Government, which left them underfunded, understaffed and in crisis.

That is why we are doing everything we can to remedy the downward spiral that GP services have found themselves in after 14 years of Tory neglect and failure.

I was absolutely delighted that the General Practitioners Committee (GPC) England voted in favour of this year’s GP contract last month. It is the first time that the contract has been accepted in four long years.

The reformed contract agreed between the Government and the GPC will improve services for patients, make progress towards our health mission and, crucially, require practices to make it possible for patients to go online to request an appointment throughout the duration of core opening hours. That will free up time for patients who prefer to call or visit in person.

Those changes are backed by an extra £889m, representing a cash growth of more than 7 per cent in overall contract investment, bringing total spend on the GP contract to £13.2bn this financial year. That is the largest uplift to GP funding in a generation and it means we are beginning to reverse a decade of a dwindling share of NHS resources going to general practice.

It is not just about resources and funding, however. We are bulldozing bureaucracy for GPs, so that they spend less time pushing paper and more time seeing patients.

We are training thousands more GPs, modernising the booking system, ending the 8am scramble and bringing back the family doctor.

Those measures should make it possible for GPs to guarantee a face-to-face appointment for all who want one.