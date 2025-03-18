Graduates are needed to help unleash the potential of Yorkshire - Vivienne Stern

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One such unique strength is our world-leading universities. The UK is home to four of the top 10 global universities for life sciences and medicine. We punch above our weight with our institutions disproportionally represented in all ‘top university’ league tables.

These institutions are the engines of the economy, driving the creation of new ideas, technologies and innovations which can give the UK a leading edge. They also play a critical role, training the workforce of the future.

At the heart of the Industrial Strategy is job creation, more specifically high skilled jobs in high skilled sectors where the UK has an opportunity to grow its competitive advantage. In fact government data shows that by 2035 the UK economy will require a workforce where 61 per cent hold a higher education qualification, compared to 52 per cent today.

University graduates at a graduation ceremony. PIC: Chris Ison/PA Wire

Now, new research from Universities UK has shown, for the first time, the strong correlation between regions with a high percentage of graduates in the workforce and levels of productivity.

The pattern which is emerging is clear. Having more graduates in the workforce enables a region to be more productive; to attract and retain companies which need access to labour. In Yorkshire, which not only boasts some of the country’s finest institutions, almost half, 48 per cent, of the overall workforce is comprised of graduates.

The data shows that graduates are driving the workforce of Yorkshire in many of the sectors identified by the government as key to economic growth. This includes 72 per cent of workers in the region’s creative industries, 68 per cent in professional and business services and nearly two thirds in both ‘digital and technologies’ and life sciences sectors.

Universities across Yorkshire already work closely with major employers in their regions to develop the talent needed in these key growth sectors.

For example, just last summer Leeds Trinity University formed a new partnership with three local employers hungry for workers with digital skills. Leeds Trinity is working with Leeds-based digital services company Hippo, Liberty Shared Services, with its Bradford and London Offices, and with UST – a digital transformation solutions company.

This partnership will create opportunities for Leeds Trinity’s students, with placements, certification pathways and mentoring opportunities. In return, the companies which are involved benefit from access to a pool of skilled and well-prepared graduates.

Of course, it’s not just through high-level skills that universities support the region’s private sector and drive regional growth. Research partnerships, and work to enable companies of all sizes adopt new technologies are also part of the mix.

At the University of Hull a partnership between their Logistics Institute, Lampada Digital Solutions and Network Rail has led to the implementation of a range of solutions to improve efficiency, reduce emissions and allow the rail industry to compete effectively with the less environmentally friendly but more dynamic road freight industry.

Universities in Yorkshire are also working hard to transform the ideas of local entrepreneurs into viable businesses in key sectors. The University of Bradford, for example, launched their Bradford-Renduchintala Enterprise Ecosystem (BREE) in 2024 and have already supported more than 35 businesses get off the ground.

Despite there being a good spread of graduates in the workforce across all regions, Universities UK’s analysis highlights a stark gap between London where the proportion of graduates in the workforce is by far the highest, compared to the rest of the UK.

The data shows that the current gap in high level skills between London and the rest of the UK amounts to four million graduates. With the government seeking to drive growth across all parts of the UK the data indicates that many regions could continue to lag behind if action is not taken.

Our analysis shows just how important graduates are to the region’s economic growth. Regions where graduates make up the majority of the workforce report the highest levels of productivity while those with lower proportions risk getting left behind. High growth sectors in Yorkshire need graduate talent to thrive and grow, and if we don’t provide that, companies may go elsewhere. We have to get serious about ensuring the region has the high-level skills the local economy needs to see substantial growth.

Universities can put their shoulder to the wheel and play a central role in feeding high growth sectors with the skilled workers, innovative ideas and new technologies they need. But we must make sure that they are on a stable financial footing. That is a job for both the university sector itself and for the government.