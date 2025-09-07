Grassroots music venues are the heartbeat of the Leeds music scene and must be protected - Professor Joe Wilson

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Take English Teacher, who won the Mercury Prize for their debut album This Could Be Texas. Ahead of gaining this coveted accolade, they had performed for several years in their previous band, Frank, after first meeting at Leeds Conservatoire (formerly Leeds College of Music).

As acknowledged in their acceptance speech, the four-piece refined their craft at local venues like Hyde Park Book Club and Brudenell Social Club, and have continued to advocate for grassroots music.

Artists who played in small venues in the city before they achieved success include Oasis, Radiohead, PJ Harvey, Placebo and Pulp. These are just a few examples; there are many more spanning different genres and decades. From personal experience, as both an obsessive live music fan and performer with the band Sneaker Pimps, it was brilliant and beneficial to be at venues like The Cockpit (which closed in 2014 after 20 years of music), the Duchess of York (closed in 2000) and Back to Basics club nights, testing out new material in front of live audiences and making new connections.

Professor Joe Wilson is Principal of Leeds Conservatoire.

Small venues in the city are the perfect platform to showcase emerging talent and to support collaboration and networking to develop future scenes. Now, viewing the bigger picture from my perspective as Principal of the conservatoire, I can clearly see that grassroots music venues are facing an existential threat across the UK. To echo Mark Davyd, chief executive of Music Venue Trust, a broad consensus has been built among politicians, industry, artists and the public that grassroots music venues must be protected, supported, encouraged and nurtured. However, we need action not words. One action taken to support those involved in music in the region, including venues, is the creation of the West Yorkshire Music Network. Launched at The Trades Club in Hebden Bridge by Mayor Tracy Brabin in collaboration with Leeds Conservatoire, Come Play With Me, and Create Britain, it is an opportunity to bring existing networks together with new voices, to promote the success stories, but to also unite in solving the challenges. Together, members have a louder voice to speak to national organisations, pursue funding opportunities, plus promote their projects.

Coming soon to Leeds City Museum, marking 60 years of Leeds Conservatoire, is a special exhibition which celebrates the people, places and moments that have shaped the city’s musical identity across six decades. Expect highlights, insights and personal stories which celebrate Leeds’ contribution to music and its influence across the world. Music Leeds Us: Celebrating 60 Years of Music in Leeds is open from October 10, 2025, to June 38, 2026, and is a celebration of the venues, voices and vibrant genres that make up Leeds’ musical legacy.

Since it opened in 1965 Leeds Conservatoire has been a pioneer, helping shape and support the musical landscape in Leeds and beyond.

Throughout its history members of the conservatoire community (students, staff and alumni) have collaborated, performed at and championed venues in the city and beyond - long may this continue.