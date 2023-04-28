Forty years have passed since firefighter Jeff Naylor ran into a burning building to save others but his death in the weeks after is still felt by his family today, just as those now in the service face the possibility of a similar fate.

The father-of-two ran into the house in Keighley on April 27, 1983, as five children were inside.

Two children tragically died but the crew saved three siblings.

Mr Naylor also passed away on July 10 that year, and was the last fireman to die on active duty in West Yorkshire.

His family joined fire service personnel at Lund Park, Keighley, for a memorial service yesterday on the anniversary of the incident.