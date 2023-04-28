All Sections
Gratitude to late firefighter Jeff Naylor 40 years on from tragedy in Keighley - The Yorkshire Post says

Forty years have passed since firefighter Jeff Naylor ran into a burning building to save others but his death in the weeks after is still felt by his family today, just as those now in the service face the possibility of a similar fate.

The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:45 BST

The father-of-two ran into the house in Keighley on April 27, 1983, as five children were inside.

Two children tragically died but the crew saved three siblings.

Mr Naylor also passed away on July 10 that year, and was the last fireman to die on active duty in West Yorkshire.

His family joined fire service personnel at Lund Park, Keighley, for a memorial service yesterday on the anniversary of the incident.

The Yorkshire Post would like to record its gratitude to Mr Naylor – as well as all those who continue to put their bodies on the line for others – and offer condolences to his loved ones 40 years on.

