Great Yorkshire Show and royal visit a boon for region - The Yorkshire Post says

As the region’s flagship showcase of rural life gets under way, The Princess Royal will be out among the farmers and the families taking in the spectacle.

By YP Comment
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 6:00 am

The Great Yorkshire Show takes place from today until Friday, with Anne visiting in her role as Patron of the Shorthorn societies.

It continues an established tradition of royals attending the show at Harrogate.

She will have plenty of company, too, as organisers earlier this week announced that tickets were sold out – a brilliant vote of confidence for Yorkshire’s rural community at a time of real pressure for the agricultural industry.

A Great Yorkshire Show floral display by Jonathan Moseley. Picture by Simon Hulme.

Other big names such as singer Lizzie Jones, TV presenter Christine Talbot and the Yorkshire Shepherdess, Amanda Owen, ensure it remains a top quality event attended by people from all over the country.

We extend them and the Princess Royal a big Yorkshire welcome on what should be a great week for the region.

