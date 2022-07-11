Great Yorkshire Show tickets sell out - but Channel 5 to screen highlights

The four-day event in Harrogate starts tomorrow but tickets will not be available to purchase on the gate.

The Princess Royal will be attending on Tuesday in her role as Patron of the Shorthorn societies.

Celebrities due to attend over the course of the week include Countryfile presenter Adam Henson, TV host Matt Baker MBE, Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen and Peter Wright of The Yorkshire Vet.

The Great Yorkshire Show returns this week.

For those without tickets, a three-part series dedicated to the Great Yorkshire Show will be back on national television once again this year.

A highlights programme called Today at the Great Yorkshire Show will be on Channel 5 on Wednesday and Thursday, with a 90 minute review of the event at the weekend.

