Great Yorkshire Show’s timely boost to farming and hospitality – The Yorkshire Post says

The Great Yorkshire Show will take place next month, it has been confirmed.

Without this relentless work, and, frankly, inspired decision to add a fourth day to the Show to help manage crowds, it would be difficult to envisage this great celebration of rural life being able to take place at all from July 13-16 due to the scope of the restrictions.

Now up to 25,000 people will be able to attend Harrogate’s famous showground on each of the four days and, in doing so, provide a boost for the hospitality and farming industries at a time when they appear to be fighting multiple policy battles with the Government

As such, all that The Yorkshire Post asks is that attendees help comply with the public health protocols being put in place by the GYS – they’re crucial to making the Show, and hopefully the reopening of the economy, a success.

