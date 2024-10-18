Greater education of the risk of being around rivers and waterways is needed

River safety could be improved quickly and efficiently but there are myriad issues that need to be considered to ensure that there is meaningful positive change.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The voice of Jayne Reynolds needs to be heard, following the tragic death of her niece in York, just over a year ago. Credit to Rachael Maskell, the MP for York Central, for presenting a petition to Parliament to improve river safety.

Leah Bedford, 16, died after entering the River Ouse on September 20 last year. She was last seen on CCTV close to the water on Lendal Bridge but after that there was no sighting of her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family remains in the dark as to what happened to the 16-year-old as there were no CCTV cameras along parts of the river.

Rachael Maskell asking a question in the House of Commons. PIC: Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire

After Leah’s death, the family walked along the riverbank and noticed groups of teenagers drinking alcohol with friends, came across people with mental health challenges and others unstable on their feet.

There needs to be a wider education campaign when it comes to safety around water.

For an island nation, we simply do not do enough to teach people about the dangers associated with water whether inland or on the coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In days gone by, children would have been seen playing near rivers. But that is a less common sight and if anything that only heightens the risks that people face when they do interact with waterways.

It is also evident that more needs to be done when it comes to the mental health crisis that is impacting the nation. A joint up approach that goes beyond river safety is needed to ensure lives are not lost.