Green energy revolution must be powered by skills policy – The Yorkshire Post says

Yet, while the Green Alliance and other policy think-tanks all highlight the scale of the opportunity that exists here, they also expose one glaring failure of policy – skills.
If Yorkshire and the Humber is to become the world leader in green industry that so many do envisage, it is paramount that the region’s skills policy also reflects this.
As Robert Halfon, the Tory chair of Parliament’s Education Committee, says, schools, colleges and universities need to place a far greater emphasis on preparing pupils and students for work rather than the accumulation of knowledge.
This is particularly pertinent to environmental policy, and the forthcoming COP26 summit in Glasgow, as countries around the world look to accelerate their use of green energy so that they can cut carbon emissions.
Opportunities in this sphere, as indicated by the Green Alliance and many others, are only going to intensify, hence why it is now in the region’s best interests to ensure young people, or people looking to switch careers, have the relevant skills.
Not only will this mean that Yorkshire is even better placed to harness the economic power of green energy, but it also ensures there’s hope on the horizon for those young people who do still fear for the future as a result of the Covid pandemic. Now who is going to co-ordinate this new proactive approach to skills and training policy?
