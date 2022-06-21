Green revolution in transport to be welcomed - The Yorkshire Post says

Ever-increasing numbers of drivers are opting for electric cars, not least because of spiralling petrol and diesel prices, and now the bus network is travelling the same road.

The introduction of electric buses in West Yorkshire will soon mean that almost a fifth of the fleet is zero-emission.

This is good news for both the environment and the health of the many adults and children who suffer serious respiratory problems as a result of exhaust fumes.

M62. Pic: James Hardisty.

With hindsight, the turn away from electric trams and trolleybuses in the 1950s and 60s in favour of vehicles belching out pollution was a grave mistake.

Though it has taken decades, the introduction of electric buses promises to make our towns and cities much more pleasant places to live and work.

They may also have the benefit of attracting greater numbers of passengers as an increasingly environmentally-conscious population views using them as making a positive and practical contribution to reducing emissions and combating climate change.

Government funding for electric buses has been a laudable policy, the only quibble being that insufficient money has so far been made available to make the switch from diesel as quickly as both the public and regional transport authorities would like.