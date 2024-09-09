Grenfell tower fire showed why we can’t have light touch regulation when it comes to building standards - Andy Brown

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is little point in wishing that such people don’t exist. The only sensible way to conduct business or to run the country is to work on the assumption that bad behaviour will always be a part of life and to set up systems that effectively detect it and prevent it. Anything else is utter naivety.

You wouldn’t allow a builder to do work on your house and not bother to inspect the materials properly. So what made governments let that happen on a high rise building?

The direct blame for the horrible deaths of 72 people in Grenfell Tower lies with the cladding manufacturers who deliberately distorted the safety tests and knowingly lied to customers about the way their product would behave in a fire before pocketing the profits from taking risks with other people’s lives.

Smoke billows from the fire that engulfed Grenfell Tower in 2017. PIC: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

It also lies with the building contractors who bought and installed cheaper products that they knew weren’t up to the job.

There are, however, supposed to be systems in this country that check the standards of products and regulations which control the quality of buildings. The politicians who provided Britain with a system of building control that is so weak that it lets those who are seeking to game the system to get away with it carry huge personal responsibility for each of the deaths that resulted.

Instead of making sure the system of building regulations was watertight and could not be dodged, politicians from every political party that has participated in government over the past 30 years let the controls be weakened, underfunded the policing of them and gave the fire service less and less say in how buildings are designed.

The theory that successive governments worked to was that state regulations are a bit of a nuisance and that what industry needs in order to thrive is a light touch inspection system. Instead of allowing people with an understanding of safety issues to write the rules about what standards building materials should reach, it has become standard practice to let representatives of the building industry write their own rules. It shouldn’t surprise anyone if they are weak and easy to manipulate.

Worse still has been what has happened to checks on building standards. The system used to be that these were conducted by independent experts appointed by local authorities who would go onto building sites and inspect the work with the power to insist that work stopped and shoddy work was torn down. Then it was decided that this was a bit of bureaucracy that could be done away with and builders should be free to choose and hire their own regulator.

Yes, you read that right. Builders in this country don’t have to get their work signed off by an independent local authority building inspector. They can choose from a list of qualified inspection providers. Seven years after the deaths at Grenfell that remains the system.

I was always taught that the person who pays the piper chooses the tune. When their next contract depends on a reputation for being ‘reasonable’ it is a strange provider of inspection services who will tell a building developer that they are using the wrong materials or installing them the wrong way.

Even work that is signed off by the local authority building inspector has suffered drastic drops in quality control. Budget cuts, low pay and the need to compete with cheaper more accommodating providers of inspection services has resulted in too many authorities lacking the skilled staff, the knowledge base and the confidence to face down wealthy developers with teams of good lawyers ready to challenge any decision that they don’t like.

That has to change. We have to go back to the system of having genuinely independent people with real power who can arrive on a building site and make absolutely sure that the work is of the necessary high standard.

It is not in the interests of the people of this country to not know whether their home, office, or children’s school has been built with good quality materials. It is not in the interests of anyone who has bought a home to risk finding out that they can’t sell it until a fortune has been spent putting right basic errors in construction methods. It is not in the interests of reputable builders to have the public lose confidence in the standard of their work. It is not in the interests of the government to face huge bills for retrofitting.

Above all it is utterly morally wrong to be in a situation where 72 people have died because of shoddy controls over building standards and seven years later we are using many of the same flawed light touch regulation systems.