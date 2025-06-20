Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What stood out to me in the coverage was the suggestion that some organisations, tasked with safeguarding children, hesitated to act out of fear of being perceived as racist. This fear, while understandable in a diverse society, may have contributed to missed opportunities to prevent harm.

I remember attending a talk by a courageous woman who risked her own safety to bring the Rotherham abuse scandal to light. That case, dating back to 2010, revealed the scale of the problem: between 1997 and 2013, an estimated 1,400 children were exploited, while those in positions to help struggled to respond effectively.

Apologies are important, but real accountability is essential. Sometimes, our desire to avoid causing offence can unintentionally prevent us from addressing difficult truths. When the safety of children is at stake, honesty must come first.

Baroness Louise Casey appearing before the Home Affairs Committee, for a hearing on the Implementation of Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse. PIC: House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire

Baroness Casey’s report, which includes 12 recommendations, follows an audit of group-based child abuse in England and Wales. One key finding was that ethnicity data for perpetrators was not recorded in two-thirds of cases, making it harder to understand and address the problem. Where data was available, it showed that a disproportionate number of offenders were from Asian backgrounds, particularly of Pakistani origin. It is important to be clear: this is not about blaming entire communities but about understanding patterns so we can protect children more effectively.

Political correctness has its place, but in this case, it may have prevented open discussion and delayed justice for victims. The audit criticised authorities for failing to fully grasp the nature and scale of the problem. As Baroness Casey said, “If we’d got this right years ago - seeing these girls as children in need of protection, collecting accurate data, and acknowledging our shortcomings - we might not be in this position today.”

The government has promised to act on the report’s recommendations, but as we have seen with other scandals, victims often wait too long for justice. We must also ask why so many children felt unable to report abuse, and why some were even treated as offenders themselves.

From communities to social services, police, and the justice system, we all share a responsibility to learn from these failures and ensure that children’s safety is never compromised by fear or hesitation.

Everyday courage is a quality we all possess. For example, a neighbour checking on someone, a teacher noticing a child’s distress, or even a stranger speaking up when something feels off.

Ultimately, the lesson here goes beyond one report or one scandal. Too often, when faced with uncomfortable truths - whether it is the abuse of children, the mistreatment of the elderly, or financial exploitation of the vulnerable - there is a temptation to look away, to tell ourselves it is not our problem. But in a truly civilised society, we all share responsibility for one another. If we were in the victim’s place, would we not hope for someone to speak up for us? As the song says, “He ain’t heavy, he’s my brother.”

Our duty is to watch out for each other, to give a voice to those who cannot speak, and to ensure that wrongdoers know someone cares - and someone is watching. That is the foundation of a society worth living in.

As I reflect on these events, I find myself asking: what would I have done if I were in the shoes of those who had the power to intervene? It is easy to judge in hindsight, but the truth is, every one of us faces moments - big or small - when we are called to act, to speak up, or to offer support. Sometimes, the hardest thing is to move beyond our own discomfort or fear of getting involved.

I remember a time in my own community when a vulnerable neighbour was struggling. It would have been simpler to look away, to assume someone else would step in. But a small gesture - a knock on the door, a kind word, an offer of help - can make all the difference. These moments remind us that we are all connected, and that our actions, however minor they may seem, ripple outward.

It is not just about responding to crises. It is about building a culture where openness, honesty, and compassion are the norm. Where children feel safe to speak, where the elderly are respected, and where no one is left to suffer in silence. This requires more than policies and inquiries - it demands a shift in mindset. We must be willing to have difficult conversations, to challenge our own assumptions and to hold each other accountable.

So, as we digest the findings of this report and the government’s promises, let us not wait for change to come from the top down. Let us start with ourselves, in our homes, our neighbourhoods, our workplaces. Let us choose courage over comfort, action over apathy, and compassion over indifference.