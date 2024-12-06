Growth plan for West Yorkshire provides a roadmap but it cannot stand in isolation

The region’s potential has been stifled for far too long and this has resulted in slow economic growth. For any government serious about growing the economy, regions like Yorkshire need to be at the very least punching their weight.

On the face of it, the Mayor of West Yorkshire’s multi-billion pound growth plan is to be welcomed.

The ten-year, £7bn growth plan could support the creation of 33,000 jobs and unlock £26bn of economic growth, according to the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA).

The Local Growth Plan will provide a much needed roadmap for West Yorkshire. But growth plans cannot stand in isolation. Mayors need to ensure that they work with neighbouring authorities to ensure that synergies are realised.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, pictured earlier this year. PIC: James Hardistyplaceholder image
A pan regional strategy is what is needed for Yorkshire and the North with a set of common goals that all parts of the region try to aim while playing into each other’s individual strengths.

Businesses need skills and different firms will prioritise different expertise. While West Yorkshire may excel in tech, South Yorkshire has a recognised strength in advanced manufacturing. Therefore targeted support is the way forward.

The question is will £7bn be enough to support not only businesses to grow, build a quick and reliable public transport system and affordable homes. That £7bn could go rather quickly.

The announcement came against the backdrop of the Prime Minister’s “plan for change”, which promises to deliver higher living standards by the next election. A glaring omission from the plan was the absence of immigration policy. It is a measurable yardstick which the PM and his Government may well be beaten with in the future. It’s a big mistake of Sir Keir Starmer as it suggests either he doesn’t care about immigration or doesn’t have the answers.

