Hail Ben Stokes after innings of his life at Headingley keeps Ashes dream alive – The Yorkshire Post says

SIX weeks to the day after Ben Stokes led England to an unlikely last ball win in the World Cup, he produced the innings of his life to lead England to a remarkable win in the Ashes Test at Headingley.

Eclipsing Ian Botham’s historic innings at the famous ground in 1981, Stokes bludgeoned 135 runs after Joe Root’s side appeared to be on the brink of surrendering the Ashes to Australia.

The moment of triumph for Ben Stoeks and England.

Test of strength as Ashes returns to world class Headingley - The Yorkshire Post says

And the fact that the obdurate tailender Jack Leach scored just one in a final wicket partnership of 76 runs revealed the dominance of Stokes as he flailed the Aussie attack to all corners of LS6 as England chased down an improbable 359 runs.

A day which will never be forgotten by cricket fans at Headingley, or those nervously watching TV or listening to the nailbiting coverage on the radio, not only did Stokes revive England’s Ashes hopes after the side was skittled out for 67 runs in the first innings – but he showed why Test cricket is still more than a match for shorter formats.