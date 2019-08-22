Test of strength as Ashes returns to world class Headingley - The Yorkshire Post says

THE Headingley of today is very different to the ground which last staged an Ashes match a decade ago. It has now been fully redeveloped as a world class cricket venue as Joe Root, a proud Yorkshireman, leads England into battle against the old enemy Australia.

England's batsmen undertaking a final net session before the Headingley Test. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

A compelling series given even more impetus by the presence of fast bowling sensation Jofra Archer in the England line-up, the level of interest in the Ashes offers reassurance to all those traditionalists who favour the longer game over Twenty20’s ‘crash, bang, wallop’.

Yet, even though Headingley is set to become a major concert venue as Yorkshire CCC officials look to utilise the new facilities, some things never change. Just like the 2009 match when England suffered a spectacular batting collapse, it will be music to the ears of home spectators if this all too familiar failing does not return as Root’s side attempts to draw level with Australia – and prolong what is still the ultimate contest in world cricket.