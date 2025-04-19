Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nor was I sure which currency is still current. I remembered that ten-bob notes and half-crowns had bitten the dust some time ago, I’m not a Philistine. But I hadn’t fully realised that round £1 coins are no longer legal tender – or that tuppenny ones still are. I used to walk around with a pocketful of those for the phone box. All journalists did. You could tell when one of us was approaching because we jingled and listed to one side.

Perhaps that’s why I’m so disinclined to carry them now. Not just coins but notes and even debit cards; you’ll find no purse on me. A tap of my phone buys me anything my bank balance can stand. Soon, the whole world will be this way and the King will have to transfer cryptocurrency to the poor on Maundy Thursday. That’s progress for you.

Sweden, Finland and Norway are already well on the way to jettisoning cash entirely; most Swedish banks no longer handle hard currency and even cash dispensers are hard to find there. Finland is expected to be cash-free in just five years and over here, nearly half of us expect to see cash made redundant in our lifetime – though the research on that was funded by vested interests so make of it what you will.

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive at York Minster for the Maunday Thursday Service in 2023. PIC: Charlotte Graham

I haven’t always been cash-averse. At school, coins were a fascination to us and we inspected every old penny on the off chance that a rare one from 1933 had somehow become lodged in our satchels. There was a surplus of copper that year and only a handful of pennies were struck, making them exceedingly valuable.

Peering at money sounds like an achingly tedious way to pass the day and so it was – but it was a dreary old time. Rainy Easter holidays were played out to the monotonous soundtrack of Housewives’ Choice on the Light Programme, with Cheerful Charlie Chester struggling to live up to his epithet.

Even in adulthood I persisted in examining my small change, a habit that gave me a highly forgettable journalistic scoop when the Royal Mint quietly stopped embossing the phrase ‘new pence’ on the flip side of the Queen’s head. Apparently I was the first to notice this – a feat attributed by colleagues to extreme parsimony on my part.

Maundy money, of course, is symbolic rather than serviceable. Its origin lies in Jesus washing the feet of his disciples and commanding them to love each other, and centuries ago it was traditional for monarchs themselves to cleanse the feet of the poor as they handed out alms. But that would be unbecoming of a King today. Health and Safety would make him wear rubber gloves and he wouldn’t like that.

For me, though, Maundy Thursday represents another vanished tradition: that of being let off the leash for the day. Until the 1980s Good Friday was the only time outside Christmas that the morning papers were not published and it meant there was no work to do on the day before. So coachloads of journalists traversed the Pennines to challenge each other at traditional pastimes like football and bar propping-up. As each year passed, the entertainment became more outlandish until the publishers decided that tradition would be better served by earning an extra day’s revenue.

That is the spirit we still recognise today: sacrificing life’s simple pleasures on the altar of commercialism. And if Maundy Thursday serves any purpose other than to keep the Royal Mint in business, it is to prick our collective conscience about the continuing, medieval need for charity by more people than should be necessary.

It’s not an improving picture. The movement and redistribution of money seems mostly to be in the wrong direction and on both sides of the Atlantic this week the news has been awash with accusations of politicians shovelling vast amounts of it into their own pockets.

The right-wing US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, we learned, traded up to $300,000 of shares immediately before Donald Trump’s on-off announcements on tariffs sent the markets into freefall. And back home, several senior Tories were alleged to have used inside knowledge to place bets on the date of last year’s election.