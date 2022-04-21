Happy Birthday to the Queen in her Platinum Jubilee year - The Yorkshire Post says

It is understood that the Queen will celebrate at Sandringham, where she enjoyed family gatherings with the late Duke of Edinburgh.
The monarch was expected to fly by helicopter from Windsor Castle to her Norfolk estate home after an eventful Easter break.
Despite experiencing mobility issues in recent months and cancelling a number of appearances, the Duke of Sussex reported after his recent visit that his grandmother was “on great form”.
We have come to expect nothing less.
It is thought she will stay at the Duke of Edinburgh’s cottage Wood Farm while at Sandringham, a property she said her late husband “loved”.
The people of Yorkshire of course extend their wishes of happiness and good health on her actual birthday – before the official one on June 11 – during this major year of celebration.