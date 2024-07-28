Happy memories of keeping the home fire burning - Ian McMillan

I know it’s summer but you still like to have a fire lit, don’t you? You sent me to the coal house to get a bucketful of coal and you laid the fire carefully with the paper and the sticks, even though the effort made you wheeze and gasp and cough.

All those years down the pit, eh, Uncle Charlie? Now the flames are arriving. Now the smoke is coming.

I was born at Uncle Charlie’s house on North Street, because my dad was away at sea and my mother and Uncle Charlie’s wife Auntie (always called Auntie, although her name was Gladys) were friends and so it seemed natural that I should arrive into the world there.

Poet Ian McMillan

They weren’t my real Auntie and Uncle, of course; as one often the case in those days, they were just pals of the family.

I spent a lot of time at their house when I was a lad, perhaps because Auntie would indulge me and let me eat as many baked beans as I liked, and maybe because I could sit in Uncle Charlie’s darkroom and watch him develop photographs, his breath rattling through his lungs like waves on a shingle beach.

On Sunday evenings I would often join them just in time for Sing Something Simple on the radio, and Charlie would sing along until the long notes and gentle syncopation of the Addams Singers conducted by Cliff Addams with Jack Emblow at the accordion would make him cough again and Auntie would tell him to stop singing and he defy her by starting another song which inevitably started another cough..

When Sing Something Simple had finished he would send me out for more coal for the fire because it had died down a bit, and then I’d wander home to Barnsley Road with the Sing Something Simple lodged in my brain.

Where it still is, and for people of a certain age, where it always will be.

You loved that fire, didn’t you, Uncle Charlie? You kept it going all year round; each night it would die down and the glow would eventually fade like a sunset in early autumn but then the paper and the sticks and the matches would get it going again.

You couldn’t read or write but the flames and the smoke told you their stories, didn’t they?

The more you stared into that fire the more the anecdotes would flow, about the bloke at the pit called Julius Caesar, about the time a man brought you a grouse to the door, about the time you his behind the door and surprised the man who came down the street selling sticks.

I remember your toasting fork, a huge gold-coloured one that you once told me was made of real gold and I believed you for much longer than I should have.

You’d say ‘Do you want a bit of toast?’ and I’d nod and he’d toast us a couple of slices, getting the toasting fork as close to the fire as he could, often turning the white bread black, sometimes making it catch fire.

I put my love of burnt toast and very well done bread down to those afternoons by the fire on North Street.

