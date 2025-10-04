Hate cannot be allowed to prevail, it is our collective responsibility to tackle anti-semitism

The terror attack in Manchester is a sad reminder of not only the presence of anti-semitism but how, worryingly, it is growing in today’s society. And a failure to tackle hate ultimately leads to lives being lost.

This is happening on our doorstep. Something that we should not stand for.

The fact that this attack took place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year for jews, is shocking. The attack taking place on British soil, is truly unimaginable.

No community should have to live in fear but this is the daily reality for jews. The very idea of jewish communities having to carry out patrols to keep places of worship safe shows the country has failed them.

The police investigation continues at the scene near Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue. PIC: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

As Simon Myerson KC, chair of the Leeds Jewish Representative Council (LJRC), says: “It is time for this country’s leaders to take our concerns and our safety seriously.”

A war thousands of miles away should not be used as an excuse to defend the evil of anti-semitism on these shores.

The protestors for Gaza who still chose to come out on the day of the attack should put themselves in the shoes of jews living in fear of their lives.

There is a time, a place and manner in which to register their concerns for people in Gaza. That was not it.

Poisonous rhetoric against jews needs to be stamped out and it is important for all communities to come together and show solidarity with British jews.

It is worth noting the contribution that jewish communities make across regions like ours. They deserve better than to be living in daily fear of their lives.