Help farmers install solar panels on the roofs of their buildings - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Peter Auty, Great Hatfield.

I think that all farmers should be given grants to install solar panels on all roofs where appropriate, barn roofs could be strengthened to take the extra weight also install wind turbines up to 30mtr high, all with battery back up, the farmer to have all the electricity he needs for his business and domestic purposes, the excess fed directly into the national grid.

Payment for the excess to be paid directly to the government until the grant is paid off.

The same could also apply to domestic housing and commercial premises.

Dog Walkers at Hook Moor Wind Farm. PIC: Simon Hulme

The taxpayer is remunerated, win-win, electricity straight into the grid, win-win.

Of course there will be a cost but it would be much cheaper than now. The taxpayer pays, the taxpayer should feel the benefits.

No more huge 100/400mtr high turbines blighting our wonderful countryside, no more solar farms taking up precious food producing farmland.

It would also be a boost if enough investment was provided to British manufacturers of solar panels to make them more competitive with foreign producers, also with manufacturers of turbines like the one in Thirsk.

Repeal the 30 by 30 that is reducing food production. Our great farmers should be allowed to produce as much food as possible, any excess to be sent to countries where it is needed.

Keeping it all inhouse would ensure taxes are paid in Britain, win-win.

The taxpayer should not be paying large international companies to manufacture and install and then keep the solar panel farms and wind turbines to sell the electricity produced on the open market.

It should be put directly into the national grid for the benefit of lower bills for the British people, not going to huge profits to overseas companies.

The taxpayer is being ripped off. Surely we have enough people in government with business acumen in this country to make it happen, haven't we?

We are an independent island and as such we should be self-sufficient in all staple food stuff, but our great British farmers are low down on the new government's proposals to date. Why?

British Energy was sold off by the last Labour government in 2009, will Great British Energy be any different?

Is hydrogen being developed quick enough, will there be enough hydrogen production to replace natural gas?

We need more modular nuclear power, the cleanest of power production.

The dash to net zero is an expensive item and the public should not have to finance it themselves. EV's will be a boon to cleaning the atmosphere, being a COPD sufferer, during the first lockdown it was very noticeable how much purer the air was with very little traffic on the roads.

What will happen where there are long rows of terraced houses throughout the country, surely we can't have charging cables across all the pavements, can we? There is still so much to be thought through.