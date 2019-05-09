Helping Yorkshire farmers prepare for post-Brexit landscape - David Kerfoot

WHATEVER the next chapter in this dramatic Brexit story, European Council president Donald Tusk’s “message to British friends” to “not waste the opportunity this time” is sage advice.

Indeed, although forecasting the future journey of Brexit is still problematic at best, its ramifications are becoming only too self-evident.

Migrant worker flower pickers from Romania - what will be the consequence for agriculture when Britain leaves the EU?

Taking the farming and food sectors as an example. Leaving the European Union will mean significant short and long-term changes to our political, economic and trading links with Europe. Inevitably food and farming will be heavily impacted.

The removal of the UK and UK farming from the European Union’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) is likely to cause potential economic upheaval. The impact of leaving CAP will not only remove subsidies that make up a substantial part of farmers’ income, but also potentially effect import and export tariffs on UK farmers in terms of rising costs and falling profits.

To put this into perspective, of the 8,948 farmers in the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Local Enterprise Partnership area, 6,512 currently receive CAP subsidies, with more than 6,100 of these through direct payments.

It is clear therefore that many ‘Brexit’ discussions connected to the future for farm businesses are often actually ‘business’ discussions that need to continue regardless. The age-old management maxim of controlling the things you have control over seems particularly relevant.

David Kerfoot is chair of York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Local Enterprise Partnership.

With this in mind the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding (YNYER) Local Enterprise Partnership, together with our regional partners, recently launched the Grow Yorkshire initiative to act as a positive voice for the industry in a post-Brexit world.

We seek to hear from industry what the challenges and solutions may be to a post-Brexit landscape. In turn, we are calling on the Government to commit to ensuring a healthy future for the region’s rural economy.

So, how can these opportunities be maximised? How can we all help those members of Yorkshire’s rural community who are struggling to see a clear path through the Brexit fog? Well, it helps that the people of Yorkshire are known for being self-starters and for their innovative, entrepreneurial and resilient spirit.

Grow Yorkshire will play a vital role in supporting these admirable traits. The initiative has brought together organisations that offer extensive assistance to farmers and farm businesses and encourages collaboration and co-ordination to drive success.

The initiative will help businesses prepare for Brexit and to identify the business risks and the level of exposure they have to the EU market – both on the inputs and outputs side of farm businesses.

Beyond this, it’s about innovative practices, and changing our relationship with the landscape in order to find value in bringing about public goods.

Additionally, as we move towards new trading relationships and a new policy environment in which farm businesses operate, clearly ‘business decisions’ on farms will need to be made. The changes from Brexit will mean that farm businesses need to focus on what the future holds.

Allied to this we will help to prepare farming and food businesses for the inevitable change ahead.

Through the Grow Yorkshire website, other signposting and face-to-face guidance and support, farming and food businesses can access essential advice and help, including training and funding.

By spreading the message that profitability is possible, and inspiring rural business owners with real and relatable stories of other farmers’ successes, it soon becomes apparent that opportunities are there to be taken.

Through this pioneering approach we aim to increase take-up and impact of support services, identify the current and future priority needs of the farming and food industries, and to work in partnership with the Government to achieve positive outcomes to ensure our region moves forward in a period of change.

Grow Yorkshire is committed to ensuring businesses thrive in the future; to deal with the challenges that arise from Brexit and to capitalise on the opportunities for our dynamic farming and food industries that are so important to the Yorkshire economy.

David Kerfoot is chair of Grow Yorkshire’s steering group. He is also chair of the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Local Enterprise Partnership.