Here's how to play the word game I use to escape washing up - Ian McMillan

So here’s a dictionary definition of one of my favourite words: Shadow, “a dark area or shape produced by a body coming between rays of life and a surface”.

And there I am, instantly plunged back into childhood terror when I stayed in my Uncle Jimmy’s house in a tiny room at the top of their stairs and I lay awake wide-eyed as the grown-ups came to bed late and the angle of the light cast huge and scary shadows on the wall.

When, as a teenager, I first saw the classic and shadowy silent film Nosferatu, I thought they must have filmed it at Uncle Jimmy’s place. That innocuous

Poet Ian McMillan

And here’s another definition of the same word: ‘used in reference to proximity, ominous oppressiveness, or sadness and gloom’ and I think about when we visited Uncle Jimmy’s house in Scotland, him and my dad would talk endlessly about the Second World War and the shadows it cast over so many lives.

Or what about ‘shadow’ as a verb: ‘to follow and observe someone closely and secretly’ and here's me, back home in Darfield after our trip pretending that I’m a spy, shadowing Dennis the Milkman on his early round because I’m convinced, in my fantasy world, that he’s a Russian spy. A full-fat Russian spy who delivers orange juice and eggs.

One word. Six letters. So many possibilities. But where did the word ‘shadow’ come from? Are there linguistic shadows behind the shadows?

I always like to look at the etymology of a word, and shadow is fascinating.

In Old English it’s Sceaduwe which means shade or darkness; it’s a distant relative of a Greek sword, Scotos, which means ‘darkness’ and it can also mean ‘to cover with shadow and to protect’ and in Latin it’s Umbra which I reckon must somehow have an umbrella hiding in its, er, shadow.

Then, when I’ve wandered around the word in question for a while, I start to think of the associations it has for me, which is one of the reasons I ended remembering Uncle Jimmy’s and trailing the milkman with my notebook and toy camera.

When people of a certain age like me think of shadows they think of The Shadows, that wonderful guitar-twanging band led by the great British guitar genius Hank Marvin.

And here’s where a word can flourish and flower and take on other meanings because there’s nothing sinister or scary about The Shadows.

They weren’t ghosts, they weren’t Nosferatu; they were shadowing each other’s movements in a shadow-dance.

It was entertainment in a pure, innocent form, I guess. There’s nadhow business like Shadows business like the song almost goes.

When I’ve finished thinking about The Shadows playing Apache on Top of the Pops that great song The Shadow of Your Smile slides into my brain and I start singing it; well, that line anyway, because it’s all I remember of the song.

And what a perfect line it is, what a brilliant way to describe a half-smile.

Try this game yourself at home. Think of a word that interests you, or perhaps select one at random from the dictionary, and then find out as much as you can about it.