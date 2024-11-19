Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This November we’re celebrating the National Lottery’s 30th Birthday. With every purchase of a ticket, National Lottery players raise money for good causes. Since 1994, the Heritage Fund has supported over 12,500 projects across the North with over £2bn worth of funding – nearly £650m in Yorkshire and the Humber.

At the Heritage Fund we describe heritage as anything from the past that we value and want to pass on to future generations. Heritage creates a sense of place, community and identity, and can help us to make sense of the world around us. We believe in the power of heritage to ignite imaginations, inspire joy, and to further pride in local communities.

In 1995 one of the first transformational grants awarded in Yorkshire was to the National Science and Media Museum, in Bradford. This £6m award supported the creation of new exhibition spaces, and provision of new visitor facilities. It’s clear the project benefitted Bradford for the long term, through increased visitor numbers, and the award of the UNESCO City of Film in 2009. After almost 30 years we are investing in the Media Museum again to support the redevelopment of the ‘Sound and Vision Galleries’. The new galleries are due to open next year and will showcase key objects and stories from the world-class collection.

'Hyde Park Picture House holds a special place in the hearts of many'. PIC: Ellen Hunter

The restoration and protection of the natural beauty and historic character of Whitby Abbey has been another beneficiary. We've awarded more than £3.7m to Whitby Abbey since 1996. The dramatic 13th century Gothic ruins in North Yorkshire were recently chosen as the venue to host our UK wide 30th birthday celebrations. An incredible piece of art, The Heritage Tree, was developed by artist David Popa. It was created using organic pigments and symbolised the deep roots and ever-growing impact of heritage and communities, and I’m proud we were able to host this national event in Yorkshire.

Heritage is very broad and includes natural heritage and green space. Sheffield General Cemetery is one of the most complete examples of a garden cemetery in the UK. It is a local nature reserve, providing a green oasis close to the city centre. With a grant of £3.5m, important heritage features were repaired and conserved, including the remarkable Grade II listed catacombs that date from 1836. This project completed last year and has connected new audiences to the cemetery, raising its profile within the city and beyond.

Community heritage is a huge part of Yorkshire’s identity. In 2022 Jamaica Society Leeds celebrated their 45th anniversary and marked the 60th anniversary of Jamaican independence with a £250,000 grant. Focussing on the heritage of Jamaica and West Indies, and the cultural impact it’s had on Leeds, we supported this impressive project, including a festival finale that received around 190,000 visitors.

I joined the Heritage Fund in January 2023, and since then I’ve had the pleasure of seeing incredible projects come to fruition, including the restoration of one of the UK’s oldest cinemas, Hyde Park Picture House in Leeds. This venue holds a special place in the hearts of many. Anyone who knows Hyde Park Picture House will recognise its iconic façade and Grade II listed lamppost, which were repaired as part of the £2.4m grant. Thanks to National Lottery players, I’m sure it will continue to be at the centre of many memories for years to come.

Next year it is Bradford’s chance to shine with the UK City of Culture 2025. The Heritage Fund has invested £4.9m into the cultural and heritage programme, which launched in September. This will ensure the city’s rich heritage is rightly celebrated throughout 2025.

Yorkshire’s heritage wouldn't be what it is without ‘Yorkshire Folk’. All of the projects we support strongly engage local people. Our support and investment in heritage wouldn’t be possible without those who play the National Lottery. Thanks to you we’re able to continue to support communities, and to ensure that what matters most to you, is passed on to future generations. People are essential to the Heritage Fund and that is also why the people who make decisions on which projects we support all live and work in the North.

It's clear to see that over the past 30 years, funding in the North has had a huge impact on heritage. Looking forward, we are keen to ensure that National Lottery investment creates future ‘Game Changing’ projects. Through the Heritage Fund’s new strategy Heritage 2033; we are supporting heritage organisations to ensure heritage remains accessible, relevant, sustainable, and valued. You can find out more about our work, and how to apply to us for your own heritage project on our website: www.heritagefund.org.uk