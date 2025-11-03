Heroism shown by train workers, passengers and emergency responders is to be commended
For the people in this region who use the rail line frequently, the incident will be particularly unnerving. While the details of the horrors of Saturday’s attack will scar the nation for some time, one of the abiding memories of this incident should be the heroism shown by those who responded to the incident.
That includes the London North Eastern Railway (LNER) staff member who was injured while trying to protect passengers during the attack. The bravery shown by him saved lives.
The staff member is in a critical but stable condition in hospital and everyone’s thoughts and prayers will be with him. Any honours bestowed upon the staff member would be greatly deserved.
Details of other instances of heroism are also emerging, passengers blocking the attacker from harming other passengers, and of course the emergency responders once again showing their value when most needed.
As Downing Street said: “They are heroes in the truest sense of the word”.
The incident shows the pressing need to clamp down on knife crime. There is clearly a need to do much more to deter people from carrying knives.
This should also be a turning point in violence and abuse directed towards railway staff. Too many times frustrations are taken out on those who are simply doing their jobs in trying circumstances.