Heroism shown by train workers, passengers and emergency responders is to be commended

The attack on Saturday’s 6.25pm train from Doncaster to London King’s Cross has horrified the country. Questions are rightly being asked as to the safety of the public and the Government must come up with robust measures to prevent any future incidents such as these occurring on public transport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the people in this region who use the rail line frequently, the incident will be particularly unnerving. While the details of the horrors of Saturday’s attack will scar the nation for some time, one of the abiding memories of this incident should be the heroism shown by those who responded to the incident.

That includes the London North Eastern Railway (LNER) staff member who was injured while trying to protect passengers during the attack. The bravery shown by him saved lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The staff member is in a critical but stable condition in hospital and everyone’s thoughts and prayers will be with him. Any honours bestowed upon the staff member would be greatly deserved.

Police officers at London King's Cross station. PIC: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Details of other instances of heroism are also emerging, passengers blocking the attacker from harming other passengers, and of course the emergency responders once again showing their value when most needed.

As Downing Street said: “They are heroes in the truest sense of the word”.

The incident shows the pressing need to clamp down on knife crime. There is clearly a need to do much more to deter people from carrying knives.