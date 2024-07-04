Hezbollah rocket attacks highlight need for statecraft against a backdrop of increasing tensions
The launch of the rockets was in retaliation over a strike that killed one of Hezbollah’s senior commanders. The attack by the Iran-backed militant group on Thursday was one of the largest in the months-long conflict along the Lebanon-Israel border, with tensions boiling in recent weeks.
It has sent the US and France scrambling to prevent further escalation. Tensions are already high in that part of the world with no end in sight in Israel’s war on Gaza.
That has created a febrile atmosphere across the Arab world. And the US and France fear that these skirmishes could spiral into an all-out war that would then spill over into neighbouring countries, further destabilising the region. Both the US and France have problems of their own on the domestic political front. In France, the far-right won the first round of the snap election there.
While over in the US, there are serious question marks over President Joe Biden’s health. The US President has also faced calls from figures within his own party to step aside head of the elections on November 5.
Whoever steps over the Threshold of 10 Downing Street will have rising tensions in the Middle East added to an already bulging in-tray. World leaders will have to tread very carefully and it will require statecraft of the highest order to prevent an all-out war.
