Hezbollah rocket attacks highlight need for statecraft against a backdrop of increasing tensions

As if there wasn’t enough uncertainty across the globe already, the launch of more than 200 rockets by the Lebanese Hezbollah group aimed at military bases in Israel should be a huge concern for world leaders.

The launch of the rockets was in retaliation over a strike that killed one of Hezbollah’s senior commanders. The attack by the Iran-backed militant group on Thursday was one of the largest in the months-long conflict along the Lebanon-Israel border, with tensions boiling in recent weeks.

It has sent the US and France scrambling to prevent further escalation. Tensions are already high in that part of the world with no end in sight in Israel’s war on Gaza.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That has created a febrile atmosphere across the Arab world. And the US and France fear that these skirmishes could spiral into an all-out war that would then spill over into neighbouring countries, further destabilising the region. Both the US and France have problems of their own on the domestic political front. In France, the far-right won the first round of the snap election there.

US President Joe Biden at the G7 leaders' summit last month. PIC: Christopher Furlong/PA Wire

While over in the US, there are serious question marks over President Joe Biden’s health. The US President has also faced calls from figures within his own party to step aside head of the elections on November 5.