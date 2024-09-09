Higher education has an important role to play across the UK - Jacqui Smith

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It enables us to challenge our understanding and develop new ideas in many communities, it provides an anchor for wider economic development.

So, our universities are vital engines of economic growth and of opportunity for everybody throughout their lives.

Now, more than ever, we need to work together to put higher education on a strong footing so that it continues to deliver for everybody, for students, obviously, but also for universities themselves, for our economy and for all of us well into the future. I hadn’t been in the job an hour before people were outlining for me the real financial peril that the sector faces.

Students during a graduation ceremony. PIC: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Higher education providers are rightly independent from the government and have a responsibility to plan prudently to ensure their long-term sustainability. However, I am well aware that providers are under financial strain, and that’s why we took immediate action.

Sir David Behan, who carried out the recent independent review of The Office for Students, has now been appointed as its interim chair, and Sir David will oversee the important work of refocusing the Office for Students’ role to concentrate on a number of key priorities, including prioritising the sector’s financial stability.

I will be working closely with the OfS to understand the sector’s changing financial landscape. And I am committed to making sure that there are robust plans in place to mitigate risks as far as possible.

We’re determined in government that the higher education funding system should deliver for our economy, for universities and for students, and we are carefully considering all options to deliver a more robust higher education sector. It will take time to get it right and we’re doing it in an era of enormously difficult and tough fiscal choices that we need to make.

Financial stability is the foundation, but we are more ambitious for the future of higher education than that. We need to use that foundation to build wider reform. The OfS has an important role to play in that too.

Sir David’s review of The Office for Students is a serious and sobering read, and it makes very clear that the regulator should focus its work on clearly defined key priorities, alongside financial stability, those will also include making sure that quality is of a high standard, that public money is protected, and that the interests of students are paramount, and that’s the right focus. Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson and I have been very clear about that.

Those of us fortunate enough to have gone to university know first-hand about the opportunities that flowed from that.

Too many people across our country still don’t get the chance to succeed, because the way ahead is an obstacle course strewn with barriers and dead ends, which is why we are absolutely committed to supporting every young person who meets the requirements and wants to go to university to do so.