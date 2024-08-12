Higher education institutions need support to help address skills shortages - Conor Moss

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This focus on construction and infrastructure has the potential to create jobs, improve living standards and enhance the nation's competitiveness on the global stage. But does the UK have the skilled workforce necessary to turn these ambitious plans into reality?

The construction and infrastructure sectors have long grappled with skill shortages, a challenge that has only intensified in recent years. The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) has consistently reported shortages across various disciplines, including quantity surveyors, planners, and site managers. This skills gap threatens to undermine the government's growth agenda before it even begins.

Businesses and, to an extent, cities and regions have long grappled with how they can ensure they can meet future skills needs but what we have lacked is proper planning at a national level.

Professor Conor Moss is dean of the college of business, technology and engineering at Sheffield Hallam University.

I welcome the new Government’s plan to introduce a new body, Skills England, to identify skills and labour needs as well as bringing together businesses and combined authorities to meet targets for their industrial strategy and Green Prosperity Plan.

The government must also look to higher education as a key partner in developing the talent pipeline. Universities with a focus on producing work ready engineers, planners, surveyors and construction professionals with the high-level skills and knowledge needed to drive the construction and infrastructure sectors forward.

Closer collaboration between industry and academia is essential to help achieve this. Universities should work together with construction and surveying firms, engineering companies and planning authorities to ensure that curricula remains relevant and responsive to industry needs. This is something we have done successfully at Hallam through longstanding partnerships with businesses including Kier Construction, Barratt Homes, Amey Rail and Network Rail. We have also recently created a new School of Engineering and Built Environment to develop even more graduates through our highly applied courses and degree apprenticeships.

Another crucial aspect is the need for continuous professional development. The rapid pace of technological change in the construction industry, means that even experienced professionals need ongoing upskilling. Universities are well-positioned to offer executive education and short courses to keep the existing workforce up to date with the latest innovations and best practices; in particular the transformative impact of technology on all sectors.

It is also vital we don’t overlook the importance of diversity in building a robust talent pipeline.

While the Labour government's focus on stimulating economic growth through construction and infrastructure is commendable, its success hinges on our ability to develop and maintain a skilled workforce. Higher education institutions have a vital role to play in this endeavour. However, they need support in the form of sustainable funding models, stronger industry partnerships, and targeted initiatives to address skill shortages.