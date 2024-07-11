Hiking water bills to pay to tackle sewage pollution is deeply unfair on customers

Protests against hiking water bills by 32 per cent over the next five years are to be expected given all that has transpired over the years that the utility has been privatised.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is not fair or just to expect customers to pay twice to clean up the rivers in this country. However, it is also not just or fair to leave rivers in the state that they have been reduced to.

The moral obligation falls on water companies and it is they who should be coming up with the means to clean up our rivers and beaches. They also have an obligation to be investing in the sewage network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The failure of water companies to invest appropriately when the sun was shining is the reason why so many communities are suffering.

Testing for pollution in the River Wharfe in Ilkley. PIC: Simon Hulme

Yorkshire Water has previously taken on debt and paid dividends to shareholders, something water regulator Ofwat would not allow it to do if the business had asserted that current bill levels were not enough to maintain the sewage system.

All that time there was no shortage of generous remuneration for bosses and shareholders.

As Professor Rebecca Malby of the Ilkley Clean River Group says, a multi-million investment in the River Wharfe should be considered basic maintenance and not a reason to raise bills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a damning indictment that the stretch at Ilkley was the first in England to be designated a bathing site in 2020 but is now likely to lose its status next year as the water quality has been rated poor every year so far.

Regulator Ofwat is due to make its draft determination today on the business plans of water firms for the next five years. Making customers foot the bill would be unfair.