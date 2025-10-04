Historic first presents the Church of England an opportunity to embrace reform

The appointment of Dame Sarah Mullally as the Archbishop of Canterbury designate is not only a historic first but also an opportunity for the Church of England to embrace reform.

The first female to take the role of top bishop acknowledged the challenges ahead due to the “legacy of deep harm and mistrust” she said existed because of past safeguarding failures.

The Church has a lot of ground to cover when it comes to recovering the trust of its congregation and the wider public.

The limbo that the Church found itself in since Justin Welby’s exit has shown the importance of strong leadership. Now following her appointment as archbishop designate, she has the chance to put her stamp on the role, proving an influential voice on important matters that go beyond just the clergy. Dame Sarah can also be an inspiration for a whole generation of women.

Archbishop of Canterbury-designate Dame Sarah Mullally during a media interview at Canterbury Cathedral in Kent. PIC: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Mr Welby announced his resignation almost a year ago over failures in handling an abuse scandal. The former Archbishop of Canterbury had no choice but to go. There was an overwhelming sense that the Church leadership had become a boy’s club.

The new Archbishop of Canterbury will lead a Church that has seen congregations grow slightly in recent years, though numbers are still below pre-pandemic levels. There were an estimated 1.02 million regular worshippers across the Church in 2024, up from 1.01 million in 2023.