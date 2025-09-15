History shows that innovation can come from the most unlikely of sources - Jamie Dobson

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In between you may even have used it to make calls or send messages. And none of that would be possible if not for a dead frog.

In the late 18th century, two Italian scientists - Luigi Galvani and Alessandro Volta - found themselves debating why a dead frog’s legs twitched when they were touched with metal instruments during dissections. Galvani saw proof that animal tissue contained a special "animal electricity," while Volta argued that the twitching was caused by the contact between different metals and the moist tissue of the frog, essentially creating a circuit. To prove his point, Volta came up with the “Voltaic Pile,” the first true battery.

The battery remained a tool of experimenters until voltaic cells began to find roles in telegraphy, providing the currents that sent signals across wires. And to cut a long story short, without the telegraph you wouldn’t have your mobile phone.

Jamie Dobson is the author of ‘Visionaries, Rebels and Machines: The story of humanity’s extraordinary journey from electrification to cloudification’.

This pattern - revolutionary innovations emerging from curiosity, accident, or attempts to solve completely different problems - repeats throughout technological history. Understanding how serendipity shapes innovation matters more today than ever.

As artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and biotechnology threaten to upend the world as we know it, the next big breakthrough could be sitting in someone's laboratory right now seeming to be utterly useless.

But how do we turn curiosity and lucky accidents into innovations?

In the early 2000s, Amazon found that their rapid expansion had created an IT infrastructure bottleneck that was throttling innovation. Amazon's solution - create automated systems that let developers quickly and easily provision computing resources - turned out to be something other companies needed, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) launched in 2006 with simple storage and computing services. Today, AWS generates over $80bn annually and powers much of the internet, from Netflix's streaming service to NASA's space missions.

So, think about your internal pain points – they may signal broader market opportunities.

Google's famous "20 per cent time" policy in the 2000s allowed engineers to spend one day per week on personal projects, generating innovations like Gmail and Google News. Even small amounts of unstructured time can yield unexpected insights.

The most creative applications often come from people outside an organisation – Volta’s battery was basically a boffin’s toy until someone else found a use for it.

Companies that encourage cross-pollination between different teams and stay connected to academic research are more likely to recognise opportunity when it appears.

This preparation requires cultural foundations that support experimentation, tolerate failure, and reward curiosity even when immediate applications aren't obvious. The most innovative companies create psychological safety that allows teams to pursue interesting problems and reward curiosity and experimentation.