Home Secretary Priti Patel ducking questions undermines faith in Government - The Yorkshire Post says

THERE was a dismissively high-handed arrogance about Priti Patel’s cancellation of her scheduled appearance before the Home Affairs Select Committee yesterday, citing recent changes in Government as the reason.

By YP Comment
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 11:45 am

This amounts to the Home Secretary suggesting that upheavals in the Conservative Party are more important than pressing matters facing her department, and it is not good enough. The public expects that ministers are held to account by Parliament’s committee system and Ms Patel has much to answer for.

The highly-controversial and bitterly-opposed plan to house asylum seekers at Linton-on-Ouse is one such issue demanding urgent answers, as are the policy of deporting illegal immigrants to Rwanda and the loss of public confidence in policing after a series of scandals at the Met. Ms Patel cannot duck these questions, and undermines public faith in the Government by attempting to do so.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Read More

Read More
Priti Patel's cancellation of appearance at scrutiny session branded 'wholly una...
Priti Patel cancelled her scheduled appearance before the Home Affairs Select Committee yesterday. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

Despite the Conservatives’ focus on who should succeed Mr Johnson as Prime Minister, the country expects that the day-to-day business of Government continues. Being questioned about policy is central to that.

Priti PatelYorkshire PostGovernmentParliamentPrime Minister