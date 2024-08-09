Hope that worst of far right riots are over but brace for the weekend - The Yorkshire Post says

Police, anti-racism protestors and all decent members of society will be thinking the same thing: hopefully we have seen the worst of it now.

After a whirlwind week of violent unrest, more far-right mobs were anticipated on the streets on Wednesday night but, thankfully, little beyond worry materialised. Meanwhile, counter protestors came out in force around the country for apparently peaceful gatherings, some shielding asylum centres. Policing minister and MP for Hull North and Cottingham, Dame Diana Johnson, said “swift justice” had been a deterrent.

And in fairness, it would be foolish to conclude that the only reason these louts had not turned out – having already hijacked the Southport tragedy and caused mayhem in areas such as South Yorkshire, emboldened by the likes of Stephen Yaxley-Lennon (Tommy Robinson) from the comfort of his poolside bolthole in the Mediterranean – is that they merely came to their senses.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer chaired his third emergency meeting in a week in response to the riots, and said that sentencings handed out were sending a "powerful message". However, the weekend lies ahead and emergency workers will be bracing themselves for busy shifts and potential danger.

Riot police officers push back anti-migration protesters past a destroyed bus stop outside the Holiday Express Hotel which is housing asylum seekers on August 4, 2024 in Rotherham, United Kingdom. Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images.

The start of the Championship and lower league football season tomorrow might not help matters. Clubs and real supporters will, of course, want to distance themselves from any discrimination or violence which might occur – but the prospect of large groups of men, in full voice and parading through city streets, poses a complex situation for the police, who will be keeping a keen eye out for any unlawful agitators.