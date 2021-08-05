Hornsea Pottery’s legacy should be cherished – Yorkshire Post Letters

Founded by brothers Colin and Desmond Rawson in 1949 in a small terraced house in Victoria Avenue, little did they realise that their fledgling souvenir business for tourists would become so synonymous.

And, while Hornsea’s ceramics do still take pride of place on many dining tables, all that is left in the East Riding coastal town is memories – and pride.

As such, the decision of East Riding Archives to launch a new online exhibition is certain to stimulate happy memories from those who worked at Hornsea Pottery – and all those families who believed that no trip to the resort was complete without a tour of the factory.

Hornsea Pottery is being celebrated in a new online exhibition.

All that is required now is innovative new industries to help sustain proud towns like Hornsea.

