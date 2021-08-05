Hornsea Pottery’s legacy should be cherished – Yorkshire Post Letters

IT IS testament to the practicality – and durability – of ceramics carefully crafted at Hornsea Pottery that they still remain such a source of fascination more than 20 years after this iconic institution went out of business.

By YP Comment
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 11:36 am

Founded by brothers Colin and Desmond Rawson in 1949 in a small terraced house in Victoria Avenue, little did they realise that their fledgling souvenir business for tourists would become so synonymous.

And, while Hornsea’s ceramics do still take pride of place on many dining tables, all that is left in the East Riding coastal town is memories – and pride.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

As such, the decision of East Riding Archives to launch a new online exhibition is certain to stimulate happy memories from those who worked at Hornsea Pottery – and all those families who believed that no trip to the resort was complete without a tour of the factory.

Hornsea Pottery is being celebrated in a new online exhibition.

All that is required now is innovative new industries to help sustain proud towns like Hornsea.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click here to subscribe.

A new online exhibition will celebrate the history of Hornsea Pottery.
Yorkshire Post