Hosting the Tour de France would be a huge opportunity for Yorkshire to build on the region’s cycling legacy
The Tour de France was more than just one of the biggest sporting events to grace this county, it was a huge opportunity to sell Yorkshire to the world. And the region capitalised.
While it may have been over a decade since those heady days in July, the cycling legacy has been well and truly cemented in this region. People of all ages and abilities have taken up cycling.
More than 2.5 million people watched the cyclists from the roadside in 2014. It even spawned its own race, the Tour de Yorkshire, for five years.
That is why Leeds potentially being announced as the host of the start of the 2027 Tour de France Femmes is likely to generate a lot of excitement - excitement that is further ramped up the city potentially being in contention for the men’s Grand Départ.
There is no better tourism advert than television helicopters flying overhead capturing Yorkshire’s glorious landscape as the world’s best athletes push themselves to the limit.
And once again, Yorkshire stands ready to capitalise on the opportunities presented by these events with the 2014 men’s Tour generating £33m for the economy.
Providing a warm welcome for visitors is also a matter of pride for Yorkshire folk making this county the natural home for events such as the Tour de France Femmes and the men’s race. It’s also a chance to strengthen the region’s cycling legacy, especially when it comes to encouraging more females to take up the sport.
